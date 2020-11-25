Analysts Are Bullish on Top Technology Stocks: Skyworks Solutions (SWKS), Square (SQ)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Skyworks Solutions (SWKS) and Square (SQ) with bullish sentiments.

Skyworks Solutions (SWKS)

Rosenblatt Securities analyst Kevin Cassidy maintained a Buy rating on Skyworks Solutions today. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $135.53.

According to TipRanks.com, Cassidy is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 23.6% and a 71.3% success rate. Cassidy covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Smart Global Holdings, ON Semiconductor, and Western Digital.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Skyworks Solutions is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $165.24.

Square (SQ)

In a report released today, Sean Horgan from Rosenblatt Securities maintained a Buy rating on Square. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $212.64.

According to TipRanks.com, Horgan is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 4.6% and a 66.7% success rate. Horgan covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Fidelity National Info, Tradeweb Markets, and Paypal Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Square is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $191.80, a -7.5% downside from current levels. In a report issued on November 16, KeyBanc also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $250.00 price target.

