Analysts Are Bullish on Top Technology Stocks: Skyworks Solutions (SWKS), Fabrinet (FN)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Skyworks Solutions (SWKS), Fabrinet (FN) and Onto Innovation (ONTO) with bullish sentiments.

Skyworks Solutions (SWKS)

In a report released today, Rajvindra Gill from Needham assigned a Buy rating to Skyworks Solutions, with a price target of $200.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $142.12.

According to TipRanks.com, Gill is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 2.2% and a 53.5% success rate. Gill covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Sequans Communications S A, Everspin Technologies, and Smart Global Holdings.

Skyworks Solutions has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $165.42, which is a 15.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 19, Mizuho Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $170.00 price target.

Fabrinet (FN)

In a report released today, Alex Henderson from Needham reiterated a Buy rating on Fabrinet, with a price target of $85.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $61.18.

According to TipRanks.com, Henderson is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.7% and a 52.8% success rate. Henderson covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Applied Optoelectronics, and CrowdStrike Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Fabrinet with a $77.80 average price target, implying a 28.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 19, Northland Securities also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $70.00 price target.

Onto Innovation (ONTO)

Needham analyst Quinn Bolton assigned a Buy rating to Onto Innovation today and set a price target of $42.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $32.96.

According to TipRanks.com, Bolton is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 30.6% and a 72.6% success rate. Bolton covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Advanced Energy Industries, Axcelis Technologies, and Ultra Clean Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Onto Innovation with a $46.67 average price target, a 42.7% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Benchmark Co. also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $50.00 price target.

