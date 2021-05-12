Analysts Are Bullish on Top Technology Stocks: Shotspotter (SSTI), BigCommerce Holdings (BIGC)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Shotspotter (SSTI) and BigCommerce Holdings (BIGC) with bullish sentiments.

Shotspotter (SSTI)

Northland Securities analyst Michael Latimore maintained a Buy rating on Shotspotter today and set a price target of $49.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $30.84.

According to TipRanks.com, Latimore is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 27.6% and a 54.2% success rate. Latimore covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Comtech Telecommunications, Synchronoss Technologies, and Ribbon Communications.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Shotspotter is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $47.33.

BigCommerce Holdings (BIGC)

Needham analyst Scott Berg assigned a Buy rating to BigCommerce Holdings today and set a price target of $60.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $46.47, close to its 52-week low of $43.80.

According to TipRanks.com, Berg is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 27.7% and a 67.0% success rate. Berg covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as GTY Technology Holdings, Cornerstone Ondemand, and Tyler Technologies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on BigCommerce Holdings is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $61.63.

