Analysts Are Bullish on Top Technology Stocks: ServiceNow (NOW), SailPoint Technologies Holdings (SAIL)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on ServiceNow (NOW) and SailPoint Technologies Holdings (SAIL) with bullish sentiments.

ServiceNow (NOW)

Jefferies analyst Samad Samana maintained a Buy rating on ServiceNow yesterday and set a price target of $625.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $466.80.

According to TipRanks.com, Samana is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 25.9% and a 66.1% success rate. Samana covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Automatic Data Processing, Avid Technology, and Par Technology.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for ServiceNow with a $615.76 average price target, which is a 27.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 25, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $640.00 price target.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings (SAIL)

Jefferies analyst Brent Thill maintained a Buy rating on SailPoint Technologies Holdings today and set a price target of $60.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $44.29.

According to TipRanks.com, Thill is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 22.7% and a 67.0% success rate. Thill covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Palantir Technologies, CrowdStrike Holdings, and Zillow Group Class C.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $68.89, a 50.8% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $70.00 price target.

