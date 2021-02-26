Analysts Are Bullish on Top Technology Stocks: Salesforce (CRM), VMware (VMW)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Salesforce (CRM), VMware (VMW) and Alarm (ALRM) with bullish sentiments.

Salesforce (CRM)

Raymond James analyst Brian Peterson assigned a Buy rating to Salesforce yesterday and set a price target of $280.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $231.08.

According to TipRanks.com, Peterson is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 35.9% and a 76.7% success rate. Peterson covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Duck Creek Technologies, Qualtrics International, and ZoomInfo Technologies.

Salesforce has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $273.96, a 14.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 16, Jefferies also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $320.00 price target.

VMware (VMW)

In a report released yesterday, Robert Majek from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on VMware, with a price target of $175.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $143.53.

According to TipRanks.com, Majek is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 1.0% and a 50.0% success rate. Majek covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Limelight Networks, Citrix Systems, and NortonLifeLock.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for VMware with a $160.83 average price target, a 9.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 19, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $190.00 price target.

Alarm (ALRM)

Raymond James analyst Adam Tindle maintained a Buy rating on Alarm yesterday and set a price target of $115.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $88.74.

According to TipRanks.com, Tindle is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 3.1% and a 48.5% success rate. Tindle covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Ping Identity Holding, Insight Enterprises, and Motorola Solutions.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Alarm with a $110.00 average price target, implying a 18.4% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Northland Securities also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $95.00 price target.

