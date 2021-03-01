Analysts Are Bullish on Top Technology Stocks: Salesforce (CRM), Dell Technologies (DELL)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Salesforce (CRM) and Dell Technologies (DELL) with bullish sentiments.

Salesforce (CRM)

RBC Capital analyst Matthew Hedberg maintained a Buy rating on Salesforce on February 26 and set a price target of $285.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $216.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Hedberg is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 33.5% and a 71.6% success rate. Hedberg covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Palantir Technologies, and Ping Identity Holding.

Salesforce has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $275.52, implying a 20.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 16, Jefferies also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $320.00 price target.

Dell Technologies (DELL)

RBC Capital analyst Mitch Steves maintained a Buy rating on Dell Technologies on February 26 and set a price target of $90.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $81.07, close to its 52-week high of $83.19.

According to TipRanks.com, Steves is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 35.9% and a 78.1% success rate. Steves covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Advanced Micro Devices, Dialog Semiconductor, and Texas Instruments.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Dell Technologies is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $90.80, which is a 12.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 23, Deutsche Bank also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $94.00 price target.

