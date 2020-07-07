Analysts Are Bullish on Top Technology Stocks: Rada Electronics Industries (RADA), Ping Identity Holding (PING)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Rada Electronics Industries (RADA), Ping Identity Holding (PING) and Uber Technologies (UBER) with bullish sentiments.

Rada Electronics Industries (RADA)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Kenneth Herbert maintained a Buy rating on Rada Electronics Industries yesterday and set a price target of $8.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $6.86, close to its 52-week high of $7.04.

According to TipRanks.com, Herbert is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.8% and a 65.8% success rate. Herbert covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, CPI Aerostructures, and Spirit AeroSystems.

Rada Electronics Industries has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $8.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Ping Identity Holding (PING)

In a report released today, Shaul Eyal from Oppenheimer assigned a Buy rating to Ping Identity Holding, with a price target of $35.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $32.84, close to its 52-week high of $35.36.

According to TipRanks.com, Eyal is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 19.8% and a 70.9% success rate. Eyal covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Nuance Communications, and CrowdStrike Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Ping Identity Holding with a $31.63 average price target.

Uber Technologies (UBER)

In a report released yesterday, Michael Graham from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on Uber Technologies, with a price target of $48.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $32.52.

According to TipRanks.com, Graham is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 20.9% and a 62.7% success rate. Graham covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as EverQuote, Snap, and Lyft.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Uber Technologies is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $41.83, which is a 26.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 22, BTIG also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $47.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Read More on UBER: