Analysts Are Bullish on Top Technology Stocks: Prosus (PROSF), Airbus Group SE (EADSF)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Prosus (PROSF) and Airbus Group SE (EADSF) with bullish sentiments.

Prosus (PROSF)

J.P. Morgan analyst Marcus Diebel maintained a Buy rating on Prosus on November 13 and set a price target of EUR120.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $105.52.

Diebel has an average return of 6.6% when recommending Prosus.

According to TipRanks.com, Diebel is ranked #902 out of 7087 analysts.

Prosus has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $134.03, implying a 27.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 30, Goldman Sachs also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a EUR125.00 price target.

Airbus Group SE (EADSF)

In a report released today, Benjamin Heelan from Merrill Lynch maintained a Buy rating on Airbus Group SE, with a price target of EUR122.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $100.58.

Heelan has an average return of 38.8% when recommending Airbus Group SE.

According to TipRanks.com, Heelan is ranked #2917 out of 7087 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Airbus Group SE with a $96.97 average price target, which is a -3.5% downside from current levels. In a report issued on November 2, Barclays also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a EUR68.00 price target.

