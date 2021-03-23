Analysts Are Bullish on Top Technology Stocks: PROS Holdings (PRO), Transact Technologies (TACT)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on PROS Holdings (PRO) and Transact Technologies (TACT) with bullish sentiments.

PROS Holdings (PRO)

Northland Securities analyst Nehal Chokshi reiterated a Buy rating on PROS Holdings on February 5 and set a price target of $60.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $44.84.

According to TipRanks.com, Chokshi is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 20.2% and a 63.0% success rate. Chokshi covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Super Micro Computer, Palo Alto Networks, and Avid Technology.

PROS Holdings has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $50.50, a 9.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 5, Needham also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $51.00 price target.

Transact Technologies (TACT)

Barrington analyst Christopher Howe reiterated a Buy rating on Transact Technologies on March 10 and set a price target of $16.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $11.67, close to its 52-week high of $12.47.

According to TipRanks.com, Howe is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 44.0% and a 74.6% success rate. Howe covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Commercial Vehicle Group, Standex International, and Columbus Mckinnon.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Transact Technologies is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $16.00.

