Analysts Are Bullish on Top Technology Stocks: Plug Power (PLUG), RingCentral (RNG)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Plug Power (PLUG) and RingCentral (RNG) with bullish sentiments.

Plug Power (PLUG)

In a report released today, Colin Rusch from Oppenheimer assigned a Buy rating to Plug Power, with a price target of $23.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $20.31.

According to TipRanks.com, Rusch is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 35.2% and a 58.0% success rate. Rusch covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as American Superconductor, SolarEdge Technologies, and Westport Fuel Systems.

Plug Power has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $15.71, representing a -19.2% downside. In a report issued on October 27, B.Riley Financial also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $18.00 price target.

RingCentral (RNG)

In a report released today, Ryan Koontz from Rosenblatt Securities maintained a Buy rating on RingCentral, with a price target of $345.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $267.01.

According to TipRanks.com, Koontz is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 26.0% and a 71.6% success rate. Koontz covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Zoom Video Communications, Applied Optoelectronics, and CommScope Holding.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for RingCentral with a $337.14 average price target, implying a 17.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on November 2, Robert W. Baird also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $325.00 price target.

