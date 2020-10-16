Analysts Are Bullish on Top Technology Stocks: Pinterest (PINS), CrowdStrike Holdings (CRWD)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Pinterest (PINS) and CrowdStrike Holdings (CRWD) with bullish sentiments.

Pinterest (PINS)

Wells Fargo analyst Brian Fitzgerald maintained a Buy rating on Pinterest today and set a price target of $52.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $43.65, close to its 52-week high of $45.20.

According to TipRanks.com, Fitzgerald is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 32.8% and a 79.3% success rate. Fitzgerald covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as LiveRamp Holdings, ANGI Homeservices, and Uber Technologies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Pinterest is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $40.08, which is a -7.5% downside from current levels. In a report issued on October 12, Deutsche Bank also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $55.00 price target.

CrowdStrike Holdings (CRWD)

In a report released today, Alex Henderson from Needham assigned a Buy rating to CrowdStrike Holdings, with a price target of $170.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $145.36, close to its 52-week high of $153.90.

According to TipRanks.com, Henderson is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 22.0% and a 57.0% success rate. Henderson covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Applied Optoelectronics, and CyberArk Software.

Currently, the analyst consensus on CrowdStrike Holdings is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $154.95, representing an 8.1% upside. In a report issued on October 5, Goldman Sachs also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $176.00 price target.

