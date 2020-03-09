Analysts Are Bullish on Top Technology Stocks: Ping Identity Holding (PING), Crown Castle (CCI)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Ping Identity Holding (PING), Crown Castle (CCI) and Enghouse Systems (EGHSF) with bullish sentiments.

Ping Identity Holding (PING)

In a report issued on March 4, Matthew Hedberg from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Ping Identity Holding, with a price target of $29.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $19.11.

According to TipRanks.com, Hedberg is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 19.4% and a 70.3% success rate. Hedberg covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Altair Engineering, Netscout Systems, and Varonis Systems.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Ping Identity Holding is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $29.40, which is a 51.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 5, Oppenheimer also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $30.00 price target.

Crown Castle (CCI)

RBC Capital analyst Jonathan Atkin maintained a Buy rating on Crown Castle on March 6 and set a price target of $171.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $152.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Atkin is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 17.5% and a 81.4% success rate. Atkin covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Zayo Group Holdings, GDS Holdings, and Wideopenwest.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Crown Castle with a $165.60 average price target, which is an 8.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 28, SunTrust Robinson also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $180.00 price target.

Enghouse Systems (EGHSF)

RBC Capital analyst Paul Treiber maintained a Buy rating on Enghouse Systems on March 6 and set a price target of C$58.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $37.80, close to its 52-week high of $40.14.

According to TipRanks.com, Treiber is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.4% and a 69.3% success rate. Treiber covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Sierra Wireless, BlackBerry, and Celestica.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Enghouse Systems with a $41.33 average price target.

