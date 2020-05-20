Analysts Are Bullish on Top Technology Stocks: Phreesia (PHR), Baidu (BIDU)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Phreesia (PHR), Baidu (BIDU) and T Mobile US (TMUS) with bullish sentiments.

Phreesia (PHR)

In a report released today, Donald Hooker from KeyBanc maintained a Buy rating on Phreesia, with a price target of $34.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $28.50.

Hooker has an average return of 13.5% when recommending Phreesia.

According to TipRanks.com, Hooker is ranked #447 out of 6589 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Phreesia with a $27.00 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Baidu (BIDU)

KeyBanc analyst Hans Chung maintained a Buy rating on Baidu today and set a price target of $145.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $109.75.

According to TipRanks.com, Chung is ranked #1769 out of 6589 analysts.

Baidu has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $146.69, a 24.5% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Mizuho Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $175.00 price target.

T Mobile US (TMUS)

In a report released today, Brandon Nispel from KeyBanc maintained a Buy rating on T Mobile US, with a price target of $126.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $98.60, close to its 52-week high of $102.73.

Nispel has an average return of 12.7% when recommending T Mobile US.

According to TipRanks.com, Nispel is ranked #499 out of 6589 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for T Mobile US with a $104.27 average price target, representing a 6.0% upside. In a report issued on May 7, Goldman Sachs also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $123.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Read More on TMUS: