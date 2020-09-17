Analysts Are Bullish on Top Technology Stocks: Paylocity (PCTY), Renesola (SOL)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Paylocity (PCTY), Renesola (SOL) and Five9 (FIVN) with bullish sentiments.

Paylocity (PCTY)

Needham analyst Scott Berg assigned a Buy rating to Paylocity today and set a price target of $170.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $147.01, close to its 52-week high of $156.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Berg is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 21.3% and a 65.5% success rate. Berg covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as GTY Technology Holdings, Cornerstone Ondemand, and BigCommerce Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Paylocity is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $150.57, representing a 0.6% upside. In a report released yesterday, Cowen & Co. also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $165.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Renesola (SOL)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Amit Dayal initiated coverage with a Buy rating on Renesola today and set a price target of $4.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $1.58.

According to TipRanks.com, Dayal is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.6% and a 48.0% success rate. Dayal covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Ballard Power Systems, Westport Fuel Systems, and Orion Energy Systems.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Renesola is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $4.00.

Five9 (FIVN)

Canaccord Genuity analyst David Hynes maintained a Buy rating on Five9 yesterday and set a price target of $145.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $119.86, close to its 52-week high of $131.98.

According to TipRanks.com, Hynes is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 30.7% and a 74.3% success rate. Hynes covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as ZoomInfo Technologies, BigCommerce Holdings, and Slack Technologies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Five9 is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $138.93, representing a 14.2% upside. In a report issued on September 8, Piper Sandler also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $133.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Read More on FIVN: