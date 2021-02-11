Analysts Are Bullish on Top Technology Stocks: Paycom (PAYC), Uber Technologies (UBER)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Paycom (PAYC), Uber Technologies (UBER) and Lyft (LYFT) with bullish sentiments.

Paycom (PAYC)

KeyBanc analyst Josh Beck maintained a Buy rating on Paycom today and set a price target of $500.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $425.70, close to its 52-week high of $471.08.

According to TipRanks.com, Beck is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 46.5% and a 87.2% success rate. Beck covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Fidelity National Info, Bill.com Holdings, and Paypal Holdings.

Paycom has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $465.33, which is a 7.2% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Oppenheimer also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $475.00 price target.

Uber Technologies (UBER)

In a report released today, Daniel Ives from Wedbush maintained a Buy rating on Uber Technologies, with a price target of $76.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $63.18, close to its 52-week high of $63.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Ives is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 39.0% and a 76.3% success rate. Ives covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Nuance Communications, and Palo Alto Networks.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Uber Technologies is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $68.77, representing a 10.9% upside. In a report issued on January 27, J.P. Morgan also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $64.00 price target.

Lyft (LYFT)

In a report released today, Brad Erickson from Needham maintained a Buy rating on Lyft, with a price target of $70.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $56.21, close to its 52-week high of $59.40.

According to TipRanks.com, Erickson is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 54.7% and a 68.6% success rate. Erickson covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Fiverr International, Zillow Group Class C, and Uber Technologies.

Lyft has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $67.54, representing a 15.5% upside. In a report issued on January 28, Wells Fargo also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $56.00 price target.

