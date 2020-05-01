Analysts Are Bullish on Top Technology Stocks: Orbcomm (ORBC), SPS Commerce (SPSC)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Orbcomm (ORBC) and SPS Commerce (SPSC) with bullish sentiments.

Orbcomm (ORBC)

Northland Securities analyst Michael Latimore maintained a Buy rating on Orbcomm today and set a price target of $6.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $2.64.

According to TipRanks.com, Latimore is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 7.0% and a 47.1% success rate. Latimore covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Comtech Telecommunications, Limelight Networks, and Axon Enterprise.

Orbcomm has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $6.83, implying a 149.3% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $8.00 price target.

SPS Commerce (SPSC)

Northland Securities analyst Tyler Wood maintained a Buy rating on SPS Commerce today and set a price target of $68.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $55.51.

According to TipRanks.com, Wood is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 5.4% and a 52.9% success rate. Wood covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Tyler Technologies, PROS Holdings, and Shotspotter.

SPS Commerce has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $67.80, a 26.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 27, Craig-Hallum also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $65.00 price target.

