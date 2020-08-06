Analysts Are Bullish on Top Technology Stocks: OptimizeRx (OPRX), Infinera (INFN)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on OptimizeRx (OPRX), Infinera (INFN) and Quantum (QMCO) with bullish sentiments.

OptimizeRx (OPRX)

B.Riley FBR analyst Andrew D’silva maintained a Buy rating on OptimizeRx yesterday and set a price target of $28.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $15.48, close to its 52-week high of $17.24.

According to TipRanks.com, D’silva is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 10.0% and a 45.8% success rate. D’silva covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Cumberland Pharmaceuticals, EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, and Eton Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on OptimizeRx is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $22.50.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Infinera (INFN)

In a report released today, Dave Kang from B.Riley FBR reiterated a Buy rating on Infinera, with a price target of $10.50. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $7.80, close to its 52-week high of $8.36.

According to TipRanks.com, Kang is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 23.0% and a 69.1% success rate. Kang covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied Optoelectronics, DASAN Zhone Solutions, and Acacia Communications.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Infinera is a Hold with an average price target of $8.00, implying a -2.0% downside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Rosenblatt Securities also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $10.50 price target.

Quantum (QMCO)

In a report released today, Craig Ellis from B.Riley FBR reiterated a Buy rating on Quantum, with a price target of $8.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $4.92.

According to TipRanks.com, Ellis is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.4% and a 50.1% success rate. Ellis covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Sequans Communications S A, Axcelis Technologies, and Skyworks Solutions.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Quantum with a $8.00 average price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.