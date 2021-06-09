Analysts Are Bullish on Top Technology Stocks: ON Semiconductor (ON), ams AG (AUKUF)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on ON Semiconductor (ON) and ams AG (AUKUF) with bullish sentiments.

ON Semiconductor (ON)

Mizuho Securities analyst Vijay Rakesh reiterated a Buy rating on ON Semiconductor yesterday and set a price target of $44.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $37.59.

According to TipRanks.com, Rakesh is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 26.4% and a 69.9% success rate. Rakesh covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Advanced Micro Devices, Allegro MicroSystems, and NXP Semiconductors.

Currently, the analyst consensus on ON Semiconductor is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $44.91.

ams AG (AUKUF)

In a report issued on June 7, Sebastien Sztabowicz from Kepler Capital maintained a Buy rating on ams AG, with a price target of CHF22.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $21.31.

According to TipRanks.com, Sztabowicz is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.1% and a 57.6% success rate. Sztabowicz covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Infineon Technologies AG, Dialog Semiconductor, and ASM International.

ams AG has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $21.71, implying a 1.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 6, J.P. Morgan also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a CHF26.00 price target.

