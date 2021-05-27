Analysts Are Bullish on Top Technology Stocks: Nvidia (NVDA), Quantum (QMCO)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Nvidia (NVDA), Quantum (QMCO) and Pure Storage (PSTG) with bullish sentiments.

Nvidia (NVDA)

Oppenheimer analyst Rick Schafer maintained a Buy rating on Nvidia today and set a price target of $700.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $628.00, close to its 52-week high of $648.57.

According to TipRanks.com, Schafer is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 23.5% and a 79.5% success rate. Schafer covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Advanced Micro Devices, Akoustis Technologies, and NXP Semiconductors.

Nvidia has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $718.25, representing a 14.1% upside. In a report issued on May 18, Raymond James also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a price target.

Quantum (QMCO)

In a report released today, Nehal Chokshi from Northland Securities reiterated a Buy rating on Quantum, with a price target of $13.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $8.82, close to its 52-week high of $9.47.

According to TipRanks.com, Chokshi is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 23.1% and a 64.4% success rate. Chokshi covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Super Micro Computer, Palo Alto Networks, and Avid Technology.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Quantum is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $12.00, which is a 34.2% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $11.00 price target.

Pure Storage (PSTG)

Susquehanna analyst Mehdi Hosseini reiterated a Buy rating on Pure Storage today and set a price target of $33.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $19.20.

According to TipRanks.com, Hosseini is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.1% and a 57.5% success rate. Hosseini covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Keysight Technologies, and Super Micro Computer.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Pure Storage is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $27.44, representing a 44.7% upside. In a report issued on May 13, Evercore ISI also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $30.00 price target.

