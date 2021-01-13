Analysts Are Bullish on Top Technology Stocks: Nuance Communications (NUAN), Twitter (TWTR)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Nuance Communications (NUAN) and Twitter (TWTR) with bullish sentiments.

Nuance Communications (NUAN)

In a report released yesterday, Daniel Ives from Wedbush maintained a Buy rating on Nuance Communications, with a price target of $65.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $47.95, close to its 52-week high of $48.72.

According to TipRanks.com, Ives is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 35.5% and a 76.7% success rate. Ives covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Palo Alto Networks, and Slack Technologies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Nuance Communications with a $45.00 average price target.

Twitter (TWTR)

Oppenheimer analyst Jason Helfstein maintained a Buy rating on Twitter today and set a price target of $58.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $47.04.

According to TipRanks.com, Helfstein is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 47.2% and a 74.8% success rate. Helfstein covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Spotify Technology SA, Fiverr International, and Zillow Group Class C.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Twitter is a Hold with an average price target of $51.08, representing a 5.2% upside. In a report issued on January 11, Merrill Lynch also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

