Analysts Are Bullish on Top Technology Stocks: Nova Measuring (NVMI), Axon Enterprise (AXON)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Nova Measuring (NVMI), Axon Enterprise (AXON) and Universal Display (OLED) with bullish sentiments.

Nova Measuring (NVMI)

In a report released today, Mark Miller from Benchmark Co. maintained a Buy rating on Nova Measuring, with a price target of $105.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $91.94, close to its 52-week high of $99.79.

According to TipRanks.com, Miller is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 25.2% and a 68.4% success rate. Miller covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Axcelis Technologies, MKS Instruments, and Western Digital.

Nova Measuring has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $101.33, implying an 8.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 5, Stifel Nicolaus also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $103.00 price target.

Axon Enterprise (AXON)

Needham analyst Scott Berg reiterated a Buy rating on Axon Enterprise today and set a price target of $190.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $130.86.

According to TipRanks.com, Berg is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 27.9% and a 67.4% success rate. Berg covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as GTY Technology Holdings, Cornerstone Ondemand, and BigCommerce Holdings.

Axon Enterprise has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $177.71.

Universal Display (OLED)

In a report released today, Martin Yang from Oppenheimer reiterated a Buy rating on Universal Display, with a price target of $275.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $218.24.

According to TipRanks.com, Yang is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 11.3% and a 51.2% success rate. Yang covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Sonim Technologies, QuickLogic, and MagnaChip.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Universal Display with a $249.43 average price target, representing a 13.4% upside. In a report released today, Needham also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $275.00 price target.

