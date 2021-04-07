Analysts Are Bullish on Top Technology Stocks: Netlist (NLST), Science Applications (SAIC)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Netlist (NLST) and Science Applications (SAIC) with bullish sentiments.

Netlist (NLST)

Roth Capital analyst Sujeeva De Silva maintained a Buy rating on Netlist today and set a price target of $4.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $2.46.

According to TipRanks.com, Silva is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 24.5% and a 64.7% success rate. Silva covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Akoustis Technologies, Silicon Laboratories, and SiTime Corporation.

Netlist has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $1.75.

Science Applications (SAIC)

Morgan Stanley analyst Matthew Sharpe CFA maintained a Buy rating on Science Applications today and set a price target of $97.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $84.52.

According to TipRanks.com, CFA is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 7.1% and a 66.7% success rate. CFA covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Alliance Data Systems, Caci International, and Leidos Holdings.

Science Applications has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $99.14, implying a 18.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 26, Citigroup also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $105.00 price target.

