Analysts Are Bullish on Top Technology Stocks: Mohawk Group Holdings (MWK), Microsoft (MSFT)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Mohawk Group Holdings (MWK), Microsoft (MSFT) and L3Harris Technologies (LHX) with bullish sentiments.

Mohawk Group Holdings (MWK)

Roth Capital analyst Matt Koranda maintained a Buy rating on Mohawk Group Holdings on July 31 and set a price target of $16.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $7.11.

According to TipRanks.com, Koranda is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -2.4% and a 39.9% success rate. Koranda covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Motorcar Parts Of America, Shyft Group, and Gentherm.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Mohawk Group Holdings is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $15.00, a 94.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 31, Alliance Global Partners also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $14.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Microsoft (MSFT)

Credit Suisse analyst Brad Zelnick maintained a Buy rating on Microsoft on July 31 and set a price target of $225.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $213.43, close to its 52-week high of $216.38.

According to TipRanks.com, Zelnick is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 20.6% and a 77.8% success rate. Zelnick covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SS&C Technologies Holdings, Ping Identity Holding, and ZoomInfo Technologies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Microsoft is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $225.89, implying a 6.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 17, Piper Sandler also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $192.00 price target.

L3Harris Technologies (LHX)

Credit Suisse analyst Robert Spingarn maintained a Buy rating on L3Harris Technologies on July 31 and set a price target of $205.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $169.75.

According to TipRanks.com, Spingarn is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.5% and a 60.1% success rate. Spingarn covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Virgin Galactic Holdings, Maxar Technologies, and Lockheed Martin.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for L3Harris Technologies with a $232.09 average price target, which is a 36.5% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Bernstein also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $258.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.