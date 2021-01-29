Analysts Are Bullish on Top Technology Stocks: MKS Instruments (MKSI), Rogers Communication (RCI)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on MKS Instruments (MKSI) and Rogers Communication (RCI) with bullish sentiments.

MKS Instruments (MKSI)

Benchmark Co. analyst Mark Miller maintained a Buy rating on MKS Instruments yesterday and set a price target of $190.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $166.97.

According to TipRanks.com, Miller is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 26.0% and a 71.3% success rate. Miller covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Axcelis Technologies, Onto Innovation, and Western Digital.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for MKS Instruments with a $196.25 average price target, implying a 15.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 26, Deutsche Bank also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $200.00 price target.

Rogers Communication (RCI)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Aravinda Galappatthige maintained a Buy rating on Rogers Communication yesterday and set a price target of C$69.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $45.91.

According to TipRanks.com, Galappatthige is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.6% and a 58.5% success rate. Galappatthige covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Cogeco Communications, Shaw Communications, and Corus Entertainment.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Rogers Communication with a $53.50 average price target, a 12.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 20, Scotiabank also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$71.00 price target.

