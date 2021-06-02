Analysts Are Bullish on Top Technology Stocks: Microsoft (MSFT), RingCentral (RNG)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Microsoft (MSFT), RingCentral (RNG) and Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) with bullish sentiments.

Microsoft (MSFT)

Jefferies analyst Brent Thill maintained a Buy rating on Microsoft today and set a price target of $290.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $247.40.

According to TipRanks.com, Thill is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 23.9% and a 70.9% success rate. Thill covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Palantir Technologies, and Zillow Group Class C.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Microsoft is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $297.96, a 18.6% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, KGI Securities also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $300.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

RingCentral (RNG)

Jefferies analyst Samad Samana maintained a Buy rating on RingCentral yesterday and set a price target of $475.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $253.00, close to its 52-week low of $229.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Samana is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 25.7% and a 66.3% success rate. Samana covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Automatic Data Processing, Avid Technology, and Par Technology.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for RingCentral with a $421.07 average price target, representing a 60.7% upside. In a report issued on May 20, Mizuho Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $400.00 price target.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)

Jefferies analyst Kyle McNealy reiterated a Buy rating on Hewlett Packard Enterprise today and set a price target of $20.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $16.09, close to its 52-week high of $16.74.

McNealy has an average return of 2.1% when recommending Hewlett Packard Enterprise.

According to TipRanks.com, McNealy is ranked #1827 out of 7540 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Hewlett Packard Enterprise is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $16.94, which is a 5.0% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Deutsche Bank also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $18.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.