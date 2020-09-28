Analysts Are Bullish on Top Technology Stocks: Microsoft (MSFT), Change Healthcare (CHNG)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Microsoft (MSFT) and Change Healthcare (CHNG) with bullish sentiments.

Microsoft (MSFT)

In a report issued on September 25, Brad Zelnick from Credit Suisse maintained a Buy rating on Microsoft, with a price target of $225.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $208.55.

According to TipRanks.com, Zelnick is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 18.7% and a 75.9% success rate. Zelnick covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SS&C Technologies Holdings, Zoom Video Communications, and ZoomInfo Technologies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Microsoft with a $230.16 average price target, implying a 9.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on September 11, Wedbush also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $260.00 price target.

Change Healthcare (CHNG)

In a report issued on September 25, Jailendra Singh from Credit Suisse maintained a Buy rating on Change Healthcare, with a price target of $19.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $14.34, close to its 52-week high of $15.23.

According to TipRanks.com, Singh is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -4.1% and a 38.2% success rate. Singh covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as AmerisourceBergen, Cardinal Health, and Owens & Minor.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Change Healthcare is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $17.63, a 23.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on September 10, Raymond James also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a price target.

