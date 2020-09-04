Analysts Are Bullish on Top Technology Stocks: Medallia (MDLA), Ciena (CIEN)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Medallia (MDLA) and Ciena (CIEN) with bullish sentiments.

Medallia (MDLA)

Needham analyst Scott Berg assigned a Buy rating to Medallia today and set a price target of $40.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $33.83.

According to TipRanks.com, Berg is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 23.2% and a 68.8% success rate. Berg covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as GTY Technology Holdings, Cornerstone Ondemand, and BigCommerce Holdings.

Medallia has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $37.67, a 0.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 28, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $40.00 price target.

Ciena (CIEN)

In a report released yesterday, Samik Chatterjee from J.P. Morgan maintained a Buy rating on Ciena, with a price target of $53.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $45.46.

According to TipRanks.com, Chatterjee is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.8% and a 56.3% success rate. Chatterjee covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied Optoelectronics, Keysight Technologies, and Juniper Networks.

Ciena has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $59.33, implying a 27.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 27, Rosenblatt Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $64.00 price target.

