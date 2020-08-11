Analysts Are Bullish on Top Technology Stocks: LiveRamp Holdings (RAMP), RingCentral (RNG)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on LiveRamp Holdings (RAMP) and RingCentral (RNG) with bullish sentiments.

LiveRamp Holdings (RAMP)

In a report released today, Stan Zlotsky from Morgan Stanley maintained a Buy rating on LiveRamp Holdings, with a price target of $65.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $54.86, close to its 52-week high of $56.08.

According to TipRanks.com, Zlotsky is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 24.5% and a 69.9% success rate. Zlotsky covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as ZoomInfo Technologies, Coupa Software, and Veeva Systems.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for LiveRamp Holdings with a $63.14 average price target, implying a 18.3% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Needham also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $61.00 price target.

RingCentral (RNG)

In a report released today, Richard Valera from Needham assigned a Buy rating to RingCentral, with a price target of $340.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $287.49, close to its 52-week high of $306.46.

According to TipRanks.com, Valera is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.2% and a 63.0% success rate. Valera covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Zoom Video Communications, Trimble Navigation, and Altair Engineering.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for RingCentral with a $339.05 average price target, implying a 27.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 27, Rosenblatt Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $320.00 price target.

