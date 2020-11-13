Analysts Are Bullish on Top Technology Stocks: Liveperson (LPSN), Docebo (DCBOF)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Liveperson (LPSN) and Docebo (DCBOF) with bullish sentiments.

Liveperson (LPSN)

In a report released today, Michael Latimore from Northland Securities maintained a Buy rating on Liveperson, with a price target of $70.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $51.73.

According to TipRanks.com, Latimore is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.8% and a 56.3% success rate. Latimore covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Comtech Telecommunications, Synchronoss Technologies, and Ribbon Communications.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Liveperson with a $71.17 average price target, which is a 35.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 30, Mizuho Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $75.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Docebo (DCBOF)

In a report released yesterday, Robert Young from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on Docebo, with a price target of C$70.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $45.00, equals to its 52-week high of $45.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Young is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 21.5% and a 66.5% success rate. Young covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Spectra7 Micro, Descartes, and Celestica.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Docebo with a $46.93 average price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.