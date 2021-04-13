Analysts Are Bullish on Top Technology Stocks: L3Harris Technologies (LHX), Bentley Systems (BSY)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on L3Harris Technologies (LHX) and Bentley Systems (BSY) with bullish sentiments.

L3Harris Technologies (LHX)

In a report released today, Robert Spingarn from Credit Suisse maintained a Buy rating on L3Harris Technologies, with a price target of $223.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $209.59, close to its 52-week high of $210.14.

According to TipRanks.com, Spingarn is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.6% and a 65.4% success rate. Spingarn covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Virgin Galactic Holdings, Spirit AeroSystems, and Caci International.

L3Harris Technologies has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $220.70, a 5.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 8, Jefferies also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $235.00 price target.

Bentley Systems (BSY)

KeyBanc analyst Jason Celino maintained a Buy rating on Bentley Systems today and set a price target of $54.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $49.87.

According to TipRanks.com, Celino is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 27.4% and a 74.6% success rate. Celino covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Aspen Technology, Cadence Design, and Synopsys.

Bentley Systems has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $51.20.

