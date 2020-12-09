Analysts Are Bullish on Top Technology Stocks: Kratos Defense (KTOS), Phreesia (PHR)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Kratos Defense (KTOS) and Phreesia (PHR) with bullish sentiments.

Kratos Defense (KTOS)

Noble Financial analyst Joe Gomes maintained a Buy rating on Kratos Defense today and set a price target of $26.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $24.24.

According to TipRanks.com, Gomes is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 10.0% and a 56.1% success rate. Gomes covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Information Services Group, Kelly Services, and DLH Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Kratos Defense with a $22.67 average price target, implying a -4.0% downside from current levels. In a report issued on December 7, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $22.00 price target.

Phreesia (PHR)

KeyBanc analyst Donald Hooker maintained a Buy rating on Phreesia today and set a price target of $54.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $51.90.

Hooker has an average return of 74.3% when recommending Phreesia.

According to TipRanks.com, Hooker is ranked #447 out of 7138 analysts.

Phreesia has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $44.00, implying a -10.8% downside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Raymond James also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

