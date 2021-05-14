Analysts Are Bullish on Top Technology Stocks: KLDiscovery (KLDI), Kubient (KBNT)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on KLDiscovery (KLDI), Kubient (KBNT) and Rush Street Interactive (RSI) with bullish sentiments.

KLDiscovery (KLDI)

In a report released today, Greg Gibas from Northland Securities maintained a Buy rating on KLDiscovery, with a price target of $14.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $8.80.

According to TipRanks.com, Gibas is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 45.1% and a 58.4% success rate. Gibas covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Boingo Wireless, DraftKings, and Gogo.

Currently, the analyst consensus on KLDiscovery is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $14.00.

Kubient (KBNT)

In a report released yesterday, Jack Vander Aarde from Maxim Group reiterated a Buy rating on Kubient, with a price target of $13.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $4.05, close to its 52-week low of $2.10.

According to TipRanks.com, Aarde is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 96.2% and a 65.3% success rate. Aarde covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Summit Wireless Technologies, BIO-key International, and WiMi Hologram Cloud.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Kubient with a $13.00 average price target.

Rush Street Interactive (RSI)

In a report released today, Bernie McTernan from Needham reiterated a Buy rating on Rush Street Interactive, with a price target of $20.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $12.37, close to its 52-week low of $11.38.

According to TipRanks.com, McTernan is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 9.3% and a 54.3% success rate. McTernan covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Penn National Gaming, Peloton Interactive, and Discovery.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Rush Street Interactive is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $21.80, implying a 78.1% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $18.00 price target.

