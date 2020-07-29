Analysts Are Bullish on Top Technology Stocks: Iteris (ITI), Sequans Communications S A (SQNS)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Iteris (ITI), Sequans Communications S A (SQNS) and SMTC (SMTX) with bullish sentiments.

Iteris (ITI)

B.Riley FBR analyst Jeff Van Sinderen reiterated a Buy rating on Iteris today and set a price target of $8.50. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $4.49.

According to TipRanks.com, Sinderen is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.6% and a 48.3% success rate. Sinderen covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Universal Electronics, Celsius Holdings, and Waitr Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Iteris with a $8.83 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Sequans Communications S A (SQNS)

In a report released yesterday, Craig Ellis from B.Riley FBR assigned a Buy rating to Sequans Communications S A, with a price target of $12.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $6.72.

According to TipRanks.com, Ellis is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 0.6% and a 48.7% success rate. Ellis covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Axcelis Technologies, Skyworks Solutions, and Brooks Automation.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Sequans Communications S A is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $9.83, which is a 38.5% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $9.00 price target.

SMTC (SMTX)

In a report released yesterday, Mike Crawford from B.Riley FBR assigned a Buy rating to SMTC, with a price target of $6.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $3.08.

According to TipRanks.com, Crawford is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.5% and a 51.0% success rate. Crawford covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as TTM Technologies, Finjan Holdings, and Kratos Defense.

Currently, the analyst consensus on SMTC is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $6.00.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.