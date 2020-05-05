Analysts Are Bullish on Top Technology Stocks: Iteris (ITI), Fabrinet (FN)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Iteris (ITI) and Fabrinet (FN) with bullish sentiments.

Iteris (ITI)

Northland Securities analyst Michael Latimore maintained a Buy rating on Iteris today and set a price target of $9.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $3.80.

According to TipRanks.com, Latimore is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 6.6% and a 47.5% success rate. Latimore covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Comtech Telecommunications, Limelight Networks, and USA Technologies.

Iteris has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $9.00.

Fabrinet (FN)

Northland Securities analyst Tim Savageaux maintained a Buy rating on Fabrinet today and set a price target of $65.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $58.74.

According to TipRanks.com, Savageaux is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.6% and a 51.3% success rate. Savageaux covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, CommScope Holding, and Luna Innovations.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Fabrinet is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $67.33, a 13.3% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Needham also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $70.00 price target.

