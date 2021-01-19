Analysts Are Bullish on Top Technology Stocks: IPG Photonics (IPGP), Facebook (FB)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on IPG Photonics (IPGP) and Facebook (FB) with bullish sentiments.

IPG Photonics (IPGP)

In a report released today, James Ricchiuti from Needham upgraded IPG Photonics to Buy, with a price target of $280.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $243.92, close to its 52-week high of $252.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Ricchiuti is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 24.6% and a 69.6% success rate. Ricchiuti covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Teledyne Technologies, Benchmark Electronics, and Faro Technologies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on IPG Photonics is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $219.46.

Facebook (FB)

KeyBanc analyst Justin Patterson maintained a Buy rating on Facebook today and set a price target of $345.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $251.36.

According to TipRanks.com, Patterson is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 26.3% and a 64.6% success rate. Patterson covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as ANGI Homeservices, Alphabet Class A, and IAC/InterActive.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Facebook is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $326.77, a 31.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 5, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $340.00 price target.

