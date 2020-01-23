Analysts Are Bullish on Top Technology Stocks: International Business Machines (IBM), GDS Holdings (GDS)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on International Business Machines (IBM), GDS Holdings (GDS) and Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) with bullish sentiments.

International Business Machines (IBM)

In a report released yesterday, Jeff Kvaal from Nomura maintained a Buy rating on International Business Machines, with a price target of $170.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $142.58.

According to TipRanks.com, Kvaal is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.7% and a 58.6% success rate. Kvaal covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Hewlett Packard Enterprise, CommScope Holding, and Dell Technologies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for International Business Machines with a $153.18 average price target, representing a 6.2% upside. In a report issued on January 21, Credit Suisse also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $173.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

GDS Holdings (GDS)

RBC Capital analyst Jonathan Atkin maintained a Buy rating on GDS Holdings today and set a price target of $62.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $53.40, close to its 52-week high of $55.63.

According to TipRanks.com, Atkin is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 17.4% and a 82.5% success rate. Atkin covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Zayo Group Holdings, Interxion Holding, and CenturyLink.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for GDS Holdings with a $61.33 average price target.

Advanced Micro Devices (AMD)

Nomura analyst David Wong maintained a Buy rating on Advanced Micro Devices on January 21 and set a price target of $58.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $51.22, close to its 52-week high of $51.88.

According to TipRanks.com, Wong is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 19.0% and a 75.8% success rate. Wong covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied Materials, Texas Instruments, and Lam Research.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Advanced Micro Devices with a $44.18 average price target, implying a -13.9% downside from current levels. In a report issued on January 6, Wells Fargo also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Read More on AMD: