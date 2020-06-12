Analysts Are Bullish on Top Technology Stocks: Intel (INTC), Oracle (ORCL)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Intel (INTC) and Oracle (ORCL) with bullish sentiments.

Intel (INTC)

In a report released yesterday, John Pitzer from Credit Suisse maintained a Buy rating on Intel, with a price target of $75.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $59.40.

According to TipRanks.com, Pitzer is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 20.6% and a 70.9% success rate. Pitzer covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Advanced Micro Devices, Keysight Technologies, and NXP Semiconductors.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Intel with a $63.17 average price target, representing a 5.1% upside. In a report issued on June 5, Tigress Financial also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock.

Oracle (ORCL)

In a report released today, Brad Zelnick from Credit Suisse maintained a Buy rating on Oracle, with a price target of $57.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $52.09.

According to TipRanks.com, Zelnick is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 17.7% and a 74.3% success rate. Zelnick covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Zoom Video Communications, Ping Identity Holding, and CrowdStrike Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Oracle with a $52.07 average price target, which is a -0.7% downside from current levels. In a report issued on June 8, Bernstein also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $59.00 price target.

