Analysts Are Bullish on Top Technology Stocks: Intel (INTC), Infineon Technologies AG (IFNNF)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Intel (INTC) and Infineon Technologies AG (IFNNF) with bullish sentiments.

Intel (INTC)

UBS analyst Timothy Arcuri maintained a Buy rating on Intel today and set a price target of $71.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $58.15.

According to TipRanks.com, Arcuri is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 31.2% and a 73.9% success rate. Arcuri covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Advanced Micro Devices, Skyworks Solutions, and Texas Instruments.

Intel has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $57.72, implying a -0.4% downside from current levels. In a report issued on January 13, Mizuho Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $60.00 price target.

Infineon Technologies AG (IFNNF)

In a report released today, Harald Schnitzer from DZ BANK AG maintained a Buy rating on Infineon Technologies AG. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $40.60, close to its 52-week high of $42.70.

Schnitzer has an average return of 11.8% when recommending Infineon Technologies AG.

According to TipRanks.com, Schnitzer is ranked #1648 out of 7233 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Infineon Technologies AG with a $38.12 average price target, which is a -6.2% downside from current levels. In a report issued on January 12, Deutsche Bank also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a EUR40.00 price target.

