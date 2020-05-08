Analysts Are Bullish on Top Technology Stocks: Inphi (IPHI), Power Integrations (POWI)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Inphi (IPHI) and Power Integrations (POWI) with bullish sentiments.

Inphi (IPHI)

In a report released today, Hans Mosesmann from Rosenblatt Securities maintained a Buy rating on Inphi, with a price target of $130.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $98.97, close to its 52-week high of $102.10.

According to TipRanks.com, Mosesmann is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.4% and a 57.3% success rate. Mosesmann covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Advanced Micro Devices, Texas Instruments, and Monolithic Power.

Inphi has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $106.38.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Power Integrations (POWI)

Loop Capital Markets analyst David Williams reiterated a Buy rating on Power Integrations today and set a price target of $117.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $104.99, close to its 52-week high of $111.56.

According to TipRanks.com, Williams is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 19.1% and a 75.8% success rate. Williams covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Adesto Technologies, Monolithic Power, and Alpha and Omega.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Power Integrations is a Hold with an average price target of $96.00.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.