Analysts Are Bullish on Top Technology Stocks: Infineon Technologies AG (IFNNF), Enphase Energy (ENPH)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Infineon Technologies AG (IFNNF) and Enphase Energy (ENPH) with bullish sentiments.

Infineon Technologies AG (IFNNF)

Deutsche Bank analyst Johannes Schaller maintained a Buy rating on Infineon Technologies AG today and set a price target of EUR27.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $25.50, close to its 52-week high of $26.74.

Schaller has an average return of 4.6% when recommending Infineon Technologies AG.

According to TipRanks.com, Schaller is ranked #2234 out of 6858 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Infineon Technologies AG is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $27.54, representing an 8.0% upside. In a report released yesterday, DZ BANK AG also upgraded the stock to Buy.

Enphase Energy (ENPH)

Needham analyst Mike Cikos assigned a Buy rating to Enphase Energy today and set a price target of $77.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $68.95, close to its 52-week high of $70.36.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Enphase Energy with a $61.23 average price target, a -5.6% downside from current levels. In a report issued on July 27, Roth Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $70.00 price target.

