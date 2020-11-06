Analysts Are Bullish on Top Technology Stocks: II-VI (IIVI), HubSpot (HUBS)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on II-VI (IIVI), HubSpot (HUBS) and Zillow Group Class A (ZG) with bullish sentiments.

II-VI (IIVI)

In a report released yesterday, Jonathan Dorsheimer from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on II-VI, with a price target of $86.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $56.21, close to its 52-week high of $56.28.

According to TipRanks.com, Dorsheimer is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 9.8% and a 48.7% success rate. Dorsheimer covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Stmicroelectronics, IPG Photonics, and Plug Power.

II-VI has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $57.65, implying a 16.5% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Needham also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $71.00 price target.

HubSpot (HUBS)

Canaccord Genuity analyst David Hynes maintained a Buy rating on HubSpot today and set a price target of $325.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $336.21, close to its 52-week high of $337.61.

According to TipRanks.com, Hynes is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 33.0% and a 75.8% success rate. Hynes covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as ZoomInfo Technologies, BigCommerce Holdings, and Slack Technologies.

HubSpot has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $323.20, representing a -3.4% downside. In a report issued on October 28, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $365.00 price target.

Zillow Group Class A (ZG)

In a report released today, Maria Ripps from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on Zillow Group Class A, with a price target of $140.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $104.11, close to its 52-week high of $112.21.

According to TipRanks.com, Ripps is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 51.5% and a 71.6% success rate. Ripps covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Spotify Technology SA, Alphabet Class A, and Leaf Group.

Zillow Group Class A has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $99.71, a -3.3% downside from current levels. In a report released today, Piper Sandler also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $133.00 price target.

