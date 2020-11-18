Analysts Are Bullish on Top Technology Stocks: II-VI (IIVI), Atlassian (TEAM)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on II-VI (IIVI) and Atlassian (TEAM) with bullish sentiments.

II-VI (IIVI)

Needham analyst James Ricchiuti reiterated a Buy rating on II-VI today and set a price target of $71.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $60.76, close to its 52-week high of $61.19.

According to TipRanks.com, Ricchiuti is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 19.2% and a 67.7% success rate. Ricchiuti covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Teledyne Technologies, Benchmark Electronics, and Faro Technologies.

II-VI has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $62.93, representing a 4.9% upside. In a report issued on November 5, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $86.00 price target.

Atlassian (TEAM)

Canaccord Genuity analyst David Hynes maintained a Buy rating on Atlassian yesterday and set a price target of $225.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $196.52.

According to TipRanks.com, Hynes is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 32.8% and a 75.1% success rate. Hynes covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as ZoomInfo Technologies, BigCommerce Holdings, and Slack Technologies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Atlassian is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $223.55, implying a 16.4% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $220.00 price target.

