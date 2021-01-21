Analysts Are Bullish on Top Technology Stocks: Helios Towers Plc (HTWSF)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 1 analysts just weighed in on and Helios Towers Plc (HTWSF) with bullish sentiments.

Helios Towers Plc (HTWSF)

Barclays analyst Simon Coles maintained a Buy rating on Helios Towers Plc on August 17 and set a price target of £2.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Coles is ranked #3505 out of 7247 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Helios Towers Plc.

