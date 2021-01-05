Analysts Are Bullish on Top Technology Stocks: Fluent (FLNT), Lyft (LYFT)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Fluent (FLNT) and Lyft (LYFT) with bullish sentiments.

Fluent (FLNT)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Maria Ripps maintained a Buy rating on Fluent yesterday and set a price target of $7.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $5.11.

According to TipRanks.com, Ripps is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 65.6% and a 73.3% success rate. Ripps covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Spotify Technology SA, Zillow Group Class A, and Alphabet Class A.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Fluent is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $5.75.

Lyft (LYFT)

In a report released yesterday, Michael Graham from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on Lyft, with a price target of $60.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $48.40, close to its 52-week high of $54.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Graham is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 26.4% and a 64.3% success rate. Graham covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Uber Technologies, DraftKings, and MediaAlpha.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Lyft is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $51.14, representing an 8.8% upside. In a report issued on December 21, D.A. Davidson also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $58.00 price target.

