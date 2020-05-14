Analysts Are Bullish on Top Technology Stocks: Finjan Holdings (FNJN), Opera (OPRA)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Finjan Holdings (FNJN) and Opera (OPRA) with bullish sentiments.

Finjan Holdings (FNJN)

In a report released yesterday, Mike Crawford from B.Riley FBR maintained a Buy rating on Finjan Holdings, with a price target of $5.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $1.19.

According to TipRanks.com, Crawford is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 2.7% and a 50.9% success rate. Crawford covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as TTM Technologies, Kratos Defense, and Widepoint.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Finjan Holdings is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $5.00.

Opera (OPRA)

In a report released today, Lee Krowl from B.Riley FBR maintained a Buy rating on Opera, with a price target of $11.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $5.30, close to its 52-week low of $4.60.

According to TipRanks.com, Krowl is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -4.6% and a 26.5% success rate. Krowl covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Limelight Networks, Digital Turbine, and Brightcove.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Opera with a $13.00 average price target.

