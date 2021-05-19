Analysts Are Bullish on Top Technology Stocks: Farfetch (FTCH)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 1 analysts just weighed in on and Farfetch (FTCH) with bullish sentiments.

Farfetch (FTCH)

BTIG analyst Marvin Fong maintained a Buy rating on Farfetch on April 20 and set a price target of $65.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $40.31.

According to TipRanks.com, Fong is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 28.1% and a 50.7% success rate. Fong covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Mercadolibre, Leaf Group, and CarGurus.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Farfetch with a $62.86 average price target, which is a 54.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 8, J.P. Morgan also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $72.00 price target.

