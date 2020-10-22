Analysts Are Bullish on Top Technology Stocks: Facebook (FB), Prosus (PROSF)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Facebook (FB) and Prosus (PROSF) with bullish sentiments.

Facebook (FB)

In a report released yesterday, Heather Bellini from Goldman Sachs maintained a Buy rating on Facebook, with a price target of $303.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $278.73, close to its 52-week high of $304.67.

According to TipRanks.com, Bellini is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.2% and a 78.0% success rate. Bellini covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Zoom Video Communications, CrowdStrike Holdings, and Rackspace Technology.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Facebook is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $300.15, which is a 7.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 8, Cowen & Co. also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $320.00 price target.

Prosus (PROSF)

UBS analyst John Kim-sa maintained a Buy rating on Prosus yesterday and set a price target of EUR112.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $96.77, close to its 52-week high of $104.65.

Kim-sa has an average return of 24.7% when recommending Prosus.

According to TipRanks.com, Kim-sa is ranked #4459 out of 7011 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Prosus with a $129.67 average price target, representing a 34.6% upside. In a report issued on October 9, Barclays also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a EUR112.00 price target.

