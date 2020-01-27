Analysts Are Bullish on Top Technology Stocks: Facebook (FB), Paypal Holdings (PYPL)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Facebook (FB), Paypal Holdings (PYPL) and Open Text (OTEX) with bullish sentiments.

Facebook (FB)

RBC Capital analyst Mark Mahaney maintained a Buy rating on Facebook on January 24 and set a price target of $270.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $217.94, close to its 52-week high of $222.75.

According to TipRanks.com, Mahaney is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 18.7% and a 64.2% success rate. Mahaney covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Spotify Technology SA, Jumia Technologies AG, and Uber Technologies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Facebook is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $245.43, an 11.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 9, Cowen & Co. also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $245.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Paypal Holdings (PYPL)

In a report issued on January 23, Bill Carcache from Nomura maintained a Buy rating on Paypal Holdings, with a price target of $139.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $116.98, close to its 52-week high of $121.48.

According to TipRanks.com, Carcache is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.3% and a 79.6% success rate. Carcache covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Discover Financial Services, Capital One Financial, and Fifth Third Bancorp.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Paypal Holdings with a $125.60 average price target, implying a 6.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 15, Merrill Lynch also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $127.00 price target.

Open Text (OTEX)

RBC Capital analyst Paul Treiber maintained a Buy rating on Open Text on January 24 and set a price target of $50.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $46.40, close to its 52-week high of $47.07.

According to TipRanks.com, Treiber is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.8% and a 78.2% success rate. Treiber covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Sierra Wireless, BlackBerry, and Celestica.

Open Text has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $45.11.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.