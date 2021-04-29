Analysts Are Bullish on Top Technology Stocks: Facebook (FB), Airbus Group SE (EADSF)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Facebook (FB) and Airbus Group SE (EADSF) with bullish sentiments.

Facebook (FB)

UBS analyst John Hodulik maintained a Buy rating on Facebook today and set a price target of $380.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $326.26.

According to TipRanks.com, Hodulik is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 15.5% and a 77.1% success rate. Hodulik covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Alphabet Class C, T Mobile US, and Verizon.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Facebook is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $384.90, implying a 16.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 15, Cowen & Co. also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $360.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Airbus Group SE (EADSF)

In a report released today, David Perry from J.P. Morgan maintained a Buy rating on Airbus Group SE, with a price target of EUR115.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $122.31, close to its 52-week high of $125.40.

According to TipRanks.com, Perry is ranked #7297 out of 7489 analysts.

Airbus Group SE has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $130.04, a 5.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 15, Goldman Sachs also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a EUR134.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.