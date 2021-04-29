Analysts Are Bullish on Top Technology Stocks: Euronet Worldwide (EEFT), MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings (MTSI)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Euronet Worldwide (EEFT), MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings (MTSI) and Cognyte Software (CGNT) with bullish sentiments.

Euronet Worldwide (EEFT)

Needham analyst Mayank Tandon reiterated a Buy rating on Euronet Worldwide today and set a price target of $180.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $146.61.

According to TipRanks.com, Tandon is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 24.5% and a 68.6% success rate. Tandon covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SS&C Technologies Holdings, Bottomline Technologies, and Duck Creek Technologies.

Euronet Worldwide has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $186.00, which is a 28.3% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Northland Securities also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $165.00 price target.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings (MTSI)

Needham analyst Quinn Bolton reiterated a Buy rating on MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings today and set a price target of $70.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $57.61.

According to TipRanks.com, Bolton is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 47.3% and a 79.2% success rate. Bolton covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Allegro MicroSystems, Axcelis Technologies, and Ultra Clean Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $66.25, which is a 14.2% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Stifel Nicolaus also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

Cognyte Software (CGNT)

Needham analyst Mike Cikos maintained a Buy rating on Cognyte Software today and set a price target of $36.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $26.48.

According to TipRanks.com, Cikos is ranked #2152 out of 7489 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Cognyte Software with a $40.75 average price target.

